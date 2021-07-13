West Virginia governor dismisses vaccine conspiracies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice confronted conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday and set higher targets for vaccinating residents age 50 and older. He said he recently had a meal with a group of people who believed in the baseless conspiracy theory that “there was something in the vaccine that would enable the federal government to track us.” The governor dismissed it and urged more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. West Virginia lags behind five bordering states in total vaccine doses administered per 100,000 people, according to federal data.