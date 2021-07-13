West Virginia University awarded $452K for research project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $452,000 for a research project at West Virginia University. The funding will go to study new catalysts to convert carboxylic acids to value-added compounds and provide research experience to future teachers in West Virginia. The award was announced by West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito. The senators said in a news release that the research project will also encourage future careers in science, technology, engineering and math.