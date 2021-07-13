WhistlePigs beat Ridge Runners, Princeton undefeated in “The Feud”

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs and Bluefield Ridge Runners played each other for the fourth time this season on Tuesday and the second time this week.

The WhistlePigs put up six runs in the first three innings of the game. Bluefield fought back in the fourth, with a two run inning. But Princeton piled on the runs. The WhistlePigs won it at home, 10-5.

Princeton is 4-0 against Bluefield this season. Both teams have an off day Wednesday then hit the road.