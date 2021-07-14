All-Star TV rating hits record low, viewers up slightly

NEW YORK (AP) — The television rating for baseball’s All-Star Game sank to a record low but viewers increased by 1%. The American League’s 5-2 win over the National at Denver on Tuesday night got a 4.5 rating and 11 share, and was seen by 8,237,000 viewers ages 2 and up. The previous low rating was 5.0 for the American League’s 4-3 victory at Cleveland two years ago, which had an 11 share and and was seen by 8,140,000 viewers. The Home Run Derby drew a combined 7,126,000 on ESPN and ESPN2 on Monday night