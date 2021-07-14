Charities in Myanmar strained by soaring death tolls

BANGKOK (AP) — Charity groups in Myanmar say the number of people dying in the country’s cities, which are facing a coronavirus surge and a shortage of oxygen to treat patients, has been climbing so quickly that they are struggling to keep up with funeral arrangements. Funeral workers say crematoriums in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, are working nonstop from morning to night. Charity officials and unofficial estimates say more than 100 bodies have been brought every day to Yangon’s Yay Way Cemetery recently, with more than 200 on Wednesday. The figures are higher than had been seen before the latest virus surge, and could suggest that the official death toll for COVID-19 cases is an undercount.