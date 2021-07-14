DOJ: Naturopathic physician sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have arrested and charged a naturopathic physician in Northern California accused of selling fake COVID-19 immunization treatments. The U.S. Department of Justice said Juli Mazi of Napa also distributed fake vaccination cards to make it appear that customers had received the Moderna vaccine. Officials say this is the first prosecution of its kind. The investigation was prompted by a complaint to the Department of Health and Human Services hotline in April. Prosecutors say Mazi sold homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets she fraudulently claimed would provide “lifelong immunity to COVID-19.” It was not immediately known if Mazi had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.