EU unveils tough climate rules, eyes tax on foreign firms

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is proposing new legislation to help meet its pledge to cut emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade. The “Fit for 55” legislation unveiled Wednesday includes a controversial plan to tax foreign companies for the pollution they cause. The rules also call for the de-facto phaseout of gasoline and diesel cars by 2035. The bloc’s emissions trading scheme, under which companies pay for the gases they produce, will be revamped. The aim is to ween Europe off fossil fuels before desperate measures are imposed at some future climatic tipping point. The proposals will be subject to intense debate among countries with diverse energy mixes and face lobbying from industry and environmental groups.