EXPLAINER: Causes of the protests in Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — The protests that erupted over the weekend in Cuba were the biggest at least since those a quarter century ago, when then-President Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages that gripped the island following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Many of the recent protesters expressed anger over long lines and shortages of food and medicines, as well as repeated electricity outages. Some demanded quicker vaccinations against COVID-19. But there were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for six decades. Some chanted “Liberty!” and “Down with the dictatorship!”