EXPLAINER: What’s in the Texas GOP’s voting bills?

The Texas voting bills that prompted state Democrats’ flight to Washington this week include a raft of tweaks and changes to the state’s already restrictive election law. Many of the changes are highly technical and incremental, but they add up to make voting harder and, occasionally, legally riskier for Texans. Still, there are a handful of pro-voting provisions in the legislation, and it is unlikely to lead to mass disenfranchisement. Democrats argue that any rollback in voting rights must be fought and are trying to kill the legislation by depriving the state house of representatives of a quorum.