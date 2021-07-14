Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

BEIJING (AP) — Search and rescue teams are trying to help 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The emergency management department in the city of Zhuhai says the cause of the 3:30 a.m. flood is under investigation. A command center has been set up, and the rescue teams were mobilized from several city agencies. Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong province near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China’s early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the economy about 40 years ago.