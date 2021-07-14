Flooding affects parts of Europe after heavy rainfall

BERLIN (AP) — Storms have caused heavy flooding across parts of western and central Europe overnight, and a man swept away by a raging stream in eastern Germany remains missing. Firefighters resumed their search for the man in the Saxony state town of Joehstadt on Wednesday morning. German news agency dpa reported that he had been trying to secure his property from rising water when he disappeared. Firefighters in the German city of Hagen rescued several drivers whose vehicles got stuck in a flooded underpass. Flooding also inundated homes and streets in Belgium and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, parts of southeastern Europe are experiencing a heat wave.