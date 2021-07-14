Fourth round of W.Va. vaccine lottery winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice announced the fourth round of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery winners on Wednesday morning.

Two full college scholarships, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom guns, and state park weekend getaways were given out to vaccinated residents.

The million dollar winner will be announced later Wednesday.

College Scholarship Winners

Liam Cox, Weston

Christopher Ellis, Bruno



Lifetime Hunting License Winners

John Carder, Peterstown

Catherine Leech, Wellsburg

Danny Miller, Spencer

Candace Nance, Milton

Nicole Newbraugh, Independence



Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Mary Hull, Buckhannon

Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland

Christopher McDougal, Charleston

Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale

Bryan White, Petersburg



Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

James Ferrell, St. Albans

Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown

Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg

Randy McDowell, Cameron

Christopher Parker, Monongah



Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown

Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells

Breanna Mace, Charleston

Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon

Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont



State Park Weekend Getaway Winners

Leah Bowes, Nitro

Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville

Dennis Coe, Cameron

Michelle Coen, Rivesville

Frank Coleman, Scarbro

Connie Cox, Tunnelton

Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg

Andrew Dolog, Rivesville

Franklin Flowers, Red House

James Given, Richwood

James Gray, Elkview

Allen Howerton, Princeton

Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston

James Keys, Bridgeport

David Matthew, Elkins

Ariel Meade, Huntington

Barbara Phillips, Princeton

Robert Phillips, Elkins

Jared Rouchard, Charles Town

Jason Stanley, Morgantown

Diana Stark, Bridgeport

Kirk Vance, Clarksburg

Robert Watson, Belington

Chloe Williams, Martinsburg

Asia Wyckoff, Welch