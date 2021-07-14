Fourth round of W.Va. vaccine lottery winners announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice announced the fourth round of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery winners on Wednesday morning.
Two full college scholarships, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom guns, and state park weekend getaways were given out to vaccinated residents.
The million dollar winner will be announced later Wednesday.
College Scholarship Winners
Liam Cox, Weston
Christopher Ellis, Bruno
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
John Carder, Peterstown
Catherine Leech, Wellsburg
Danny Miller, Spencer
Candace Nance, Milton
Nicole Newbraugh, Independence
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Mary Hull, Buckhannon
Hilbert W. Lake, Ireland
Christopher McDougal, Charleston
Jordan Santonas, Glen Dale
Bryan White, Petersburg
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
James Ferrell, St. Albans
Wendy Gillespie, Peterstown
Crystal Johnson, Clarksburg
Randy McDowell, Cameron
Christopher Parker, Monongah
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Suzanne Abraham, Morgantown
Judith Dellinger, Mineral Wells
Breanna Mace, Charleston
Joyce Rohr, Buckhannon
Lloyd R. Williams, Fairmont
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Leah Bowes, Nitro
Bonnie Bunch, Moundsville
Dennis Coe, Cameron
Michelle Coen, Rivesville
Frank Coleman, Scarbro
Connie Cox, Tunnelton
Rebecca Dawson, Parkersburg
Andrew Dolog, Rivesville
Franklin Flowers, Red House
James Given, Richwood
James Gray, Elkview
Allen Howerton, Princeton
Thomas Donald Huffman-Ross, South Charleston
James Keys, Bridgeport
David Matthew, Elkins
Ariel Meade, Huntington
Barbara Phillips, Princeton
Robert Phillips, Elkins
Jared Rouchard, Charles Town
Jason Stanley, Morgantown
Diana Stark, Bridgeport
Kirk Vance, Clarksburg
Robert Watson, Belington
Chloe Williams, Martinsburg
Asia Wyckoff, Welch