France cautiously celebrates Bastille Day, clouded by virus

PARIS (AP) — France is celebrating its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country. Last year’s Bastille Day events were scaled back because of virus fears. This year the government decided to go ahead with the parade on the Champs-Elysees as part of a broader effort to return to pre-pandemic activity. The number of spectators was limited, and all of them had to show special passes proving they had been fully vaccinated, recently recovered from the virus, or a negative virus test. The same rules will apply to those watching fireworks at the Eiffel Tower.