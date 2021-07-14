Skip to Content

From tacos to ice cream: Adam Rubin now writing for tweens

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s most popular picture book authors is ready to add a few more words. Adam Rubin is known to parents and kids for “Dragon Loves Tacos.” He is now working on his first middle-grade book. “The Ice Cream Machine” comes out in February. It’s a collection of six humorous stories raging from science fiction to adventure narratives. Each of the stories will feature black and white illustrations from a different artist, including Daniel Salmieri, who worked on “Dragon Loves Tacos.” Rubin’s other books include “Those Darn Squirrels!” and “Gladys the Magic Chicken,” scheduled for October. 

Associated Press

