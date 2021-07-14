Haiti gets 500K vaccine doses; its first of the pandemic

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti has received its first coronavirus vaccine since the pandemic began, welcoming 500,000 doses as the country battles a spike in cases and deaths. The Pan American Health Organization said late Wednesday that the United States donated the doses via the United Nations’ COVAX program for low-income countries. A spokeswoman for the regional health agency tells The Associated Press that the shipment was Moderna vaccine. Haiti’s minister of public health says the vaccine will be administered for free.