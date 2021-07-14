Hit-or-miss showers and storms hang around today

Few showers and a couple of storms are possible today. Severe threat is low, but with the combination of heat and humidity a couple of strong storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Not everyone will see the rain today since these are still considered hit-or-miss.

High temperatures today will reach into the 80s for most with a few upper 70s sprinkled in. Spotty rain showers are possible during the morning, but most of the precipitation will swing through this afternoon and should dissipate after sunset.

Overnight partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog will develop for areas that see some rain today. Temperatures tonight will be the same in the 60s.

Tomorrow we are still slightly muggy with a few spotty showers and maybe an isolated storm forming in the afternoon. If you have any yard work or are wanting to get outdoors, Thursday doesn't look too bad of a day. Just have the umbrella on standby in case you get caught in a passing shower. Most of the viewing area will actually be considered dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s and we hold onto this same pattern for Friday.

Our weather has been influenced by a strong Bermuda high off to our east which will start to weaken heading into late week. This will allow a cold front from the north west to move into our area bringing widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms primarily into the weekend and possibly into early next week.

