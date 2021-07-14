Italy’s premier visits prison where officers beat inmates

ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier and justice minister have promised reforms after they visited a prison where dozens of officers have been put under investigation for allegedly beating, kicking and punching prisoners during unrest provoked by the coronavirus pandemic. Italian newspaper Domani published surveillance video of the officers assaulting inmates, including one in a wheelchair who was hit on the back with a baton. Premier Mario Draghi said after touring the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison in southern Italy on Wednesday, “What we have seen in the last days has deeply shaken the consciences of Italians.” Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said Italy would use some of its European Union pandemic recovery funds to ease prison overcrowding.