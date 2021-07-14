Judge rejects selective prosecution claim by Giuliani pal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected a selective prosecution claim by a one-time associate of Rudy Giuliani who faces an October trial with two others on charges that they made illegal campaign contributions. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken made the ruling Wednesday prior to a trial of Lev Parnas. Parnas, along with Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin, are charged in a scheme to make illegal campaign contributions to politicians in New York, Nevada and other states. Prosecutors say they were trying to win support for a new recreational marijuana business. All three have pleaded not guilty.