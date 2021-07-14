Law enforcement searching for Rupert armed robbery suspect

RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Law enforcement investigating an armed robbery at Summit Community Bank in Rupert.

A call came in to Greenbrier County Dispatch at 12:15 p.m., and officers responded to the bank.

Officials say the suspect is still on the loose.

Rupert City Police, West Virginia State Police and Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department are working on the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect or this incident is encouraged to call the Rainelle State Police Detachment at (304)438-3000 or Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304)647-7911.

