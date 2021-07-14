UPDATE: Coalfield Expressway back open following crash

UPDATE 3:36 PM: The Coalfield Expressway is back open.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

RALEIGH/WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A major car crash has shut down the Coalfield Expressway from Raleigh County to Wyoming County.

At 1:45 p.m., a 2 vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Slab Fork Road and the Coalfield Expressway intersection.

Coalfield Expressway is shut down from that intersection to Wyoming County until further notice, so that a helicopter can land for injured individuals.

Officials say several injuries are reported.

Coalfield Expressway will be shut down until further notice.