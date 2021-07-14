Marshall University institute awards minority health funds

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A dozen community-based organizations have been given minigrants from the Marshall University Minority Health Institute in West Virginia. The school says the awards are for as much as $5,000 and are intended to help groups that work to promote health equity and predominantly serve racial or ethnic minorities in West Virginia. The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors and the Sisters of St. Joseph Health and Wellness Foundation provided funds, and the West Virginia State Office of Rural Health matched the funds.