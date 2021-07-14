Merkel brings message of stability to US on farewell visit

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has left for Washington on what is likely to be her last official visit. She is carrying a list of issues to discuss with President Joe Biden and an overarching message for Berlin’s close ally: You’ve got a friend. The veteran German leader is expected to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes during her meetings on Thursday with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior U.S. officials. The new pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany is a thorny issue that preceded and has outlasted the Trump era.