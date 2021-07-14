More than a dozen people injured in DC bus crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen people were injured Wednesday in a bus crash in the nation’s capital. District of Columbia Fire and EMS says two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the bus crashed into a retaining wall around 3:30 p.m. Three other people had serious injuries and seven others had non-serious and non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. One person refused medical treatment at the scene. The crash occurred in Northeast Washington, near the Fort Totten Metro station.