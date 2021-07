NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman has been booked into a jail in Seattle, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.