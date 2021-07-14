North Carolina Republicans move to limit classroom race talk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are moving forward with a plan to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts in classrooms. State Senate leader Phil Berger says his chamber will advance a measure seeking to ban the promotion of critical race theory in K-12 public school classrooms. Democrats, education groups and racial justice advocates fear the measure will stifle conversations on race in schools and have a chilling effect on teachers. Changes to the bill make it more clear that certain race-related ideas can still be discussed, just not promoted. Proponents of theory say it is being misrepresented and turned into a boogeyman for political purposes.