Ohio communities to mark 100th birthday of late John Glenn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn’s birthplace and childhood hometown in Ohio are celebrating what would have been the history-making astronaut and U.S. senator’s 100th birthday with a three-day festival. Glenn became a national hero after becoming the first American to orbit Earth in 1962. He died in 2016. The John Glenn Centennial Celebration runs Friday through Sunday. It’s a collaboration between Glenn’s birthplace of Cambridge and nearby New Concord, where he grew up and met his late wife, Annie. Festivities include a parade, “Friendship 7-Miler” race named for Glenn’s famous aircraft, biplane and rocket car rides, space movies, children’s science activities and music.