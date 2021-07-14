Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies

TOKYO (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says it’s a “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies. Bach says medals “will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself.” Medals will be placed on a tray by a person wearing disinfected gloves. Medalists and ceremony officials will have to wear masks.