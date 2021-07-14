Parents charged in overdose death of 4-month-old child

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- Two adults are facing charges after an infant in Tazewell County died of a drug overdose.

In April 2021, Kayla and Evan Stanford brought their 4-month-old boy to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Tazewell County Sheriff's Department responded to the hospital to begin an investigation. Both parents admitted to having Suboxone residue on their hands and touching the infant's face and mouth.

The Medical Examiner in charge of the case found Suboxone and Methadone in the infant's system. The cause of death was certified as toxic effects of Suboxone and Methadone.

Both Kayla and Evan Stanford have been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Endangerment and are being held without bond.

