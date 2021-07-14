Powell says inflation will be ‘elevated’ in coming months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that inflation “will likely remain elevated in coming months” before “moderating,” an apparent acknowledgement that price gains have been larger and more persistent than many economists forecast. In written testimony to be delivered Wednesday at noon before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated his long-held view that the high inflation readings of the past several months have largely been driven by temporary factors, such as supply shortages and surging demand as pandemic-related business restrictions ease.