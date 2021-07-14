Spotty showers/storms stick with us into late week

The weather will essentially be on repeat into this evening. Severe weather does not look likely, nor does widespread flooding, but a few storms could still bring some occasionally heavy rain, and lots of thunder and lightning. After sunset tonight, any showers/storms should dissipate with the loss of daylight. Temps tonight will fall into the 60s again under partly cloudy skies and areas of fog.

Tomorrow will bring similar conditions to the area. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure sits to our east and low pressure sits to our west. We won't see widespread rain without a frontal system sweeping through, but spotty hit-or-miss showers/t-storms still look likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will again top off in the upper 70s-low to mid 80s. Tomorrow night, showers/storms will again fade after sundown and lows will fall into the 60s.

Friday will bring one last day with more isolated coverage of showers and storms before wider-spread rain looks to head our way by this weekend. A front could be pushing into the area by Saturday....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!