Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts, reserves dwindle

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has cut back on imports of motorcycles, farm chemicals and even its staple spice turmeric as its foreign exchange reserves dwindle, hindering its ability to repay a mountain of debt. The South Asian island nation was in trouble before the pandemic hit, and now it’s struggling to find a way to meet foreign and domestic debt payments at a time when tourism, a key source of foreign exchange, is still in a state of paralysis. The ban on imports of chemical fertilizer and pesticides has farmers in a panic. Despite the threat of a full-blown financial crisis, Sri Lanka’s government is reluctant to seek help from the International Monetary Fund.