Taliban press advances, take key border post with Pakistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are pressing on with their surge in Afghanistan and say they have seized a strategic border crossing with Pakistan. It’s the latest in a series of key border post to come under their control in recent weeks as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country. A Taliban spokesman tweeted a video purporting to show Taliban fighters on Wednesday in the southeastern town of Spin Boldak along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. On the Pakistani side, residents of the border town of Chaman reported seeing the Taliban’s signature white flag flying just across the boundary line and their fighters in vehicles driving in the area.