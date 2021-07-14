Top Poland court rejects EU court injunctions as invalid

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that temporary injunctions issued by the European Union’s top court regarding Poland’s judiciary conflict with the nation’s constitution and are not binding. Legal observers interpreted the decision from Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal as a step by Poland’s right-wing government to undermine the power of EU laws within the country. Poland joined the EU in 2004. The ruling involved an interim decision by the European Court of Justice that ordered the suspension of a new chamber at Poland’s Supreme Court for disciplining judges. An EU lawmaker from the Netherlands said that after Wednesday’s court decision,“ We fear that the Polish government is on the path to Polexit.”