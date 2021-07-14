Town of Kimball announces municipal election results

KIMBALL, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The municipal election results from the town of Kimball are in.

J. Adam Gianato ran unopposed for Mayor. Clara Thompson won the race for Recorder against Rebecca Gianato.

Tom Acosta ran unopposed and will be Councilperson for Ward 1. Vivian Anderson was elected as Councilperson for Ward 2. Markella Gianato ran unopposed and will be Councilperson for Ward 3.

Fred Thompson and Anthony "Squeaky" Baker were both elected as Councilpersons at Large.

Additionally, a proposal to change elections for city officials from every two years to every four years was passed. The next municipal election in the town of Kimball will be in 2025.