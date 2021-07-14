WVa highway cleanup volunteers to be honored next month

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia residents who remove trash from state highways each year will be honored at a daylong event next month. The 32nd annual Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Appreciation Day will be held Aug. 7 at the Tamarack Convention Center in Beckley. The Department of Environmental Protection says the event gets underway at 9 a.m. with bingo, broom making, a painting class, children’s games and other activities. A catered lunch will be served, and afterward awards will be presented and service pins and safety vests will be given to those volunteers who have 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service.