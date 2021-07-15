Vegas death after 2019 arrest draws Floyd family, lawyer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Members of George Floyd’s family and their attorney said Thursday they support a federal lawsuit filed this week in Nevada by relatives of a Black man who died in handcuffs after Las Vegas police chased him on a bicycle and on foot in 2019. The lawsuit alleges excessive force, wrongful death and civil rights violations. Attorney Ben Crump said Thursday that Byron Lee Williams’ life mattered. Williams was handcuffed and complained that he couldn’t breathe before he died in September 2019, almost nine months before Floyd was killed in Minnesota. Crump says the case shows the urgent need for police reform across this country.