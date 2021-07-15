3 decapitated ducks found displayed in Honolulu neighborhood

HONOLULU (AP) — Three decapitated ducks were found in the middle of a road in a Honolulu neighborhood and residents upset by the gruesome discovery have raised about $1,500 in reward money to find those responsible. Beth-Ann Kozlovich told Hawaii News Now she came upon the duck carcasses on Monday while walking her dogs in Hawaii Kai. She says the ducks are koloa, which are native to Hawaii and are on the federal endangered species list. The birds frequent Hahaione Valley, with many gathering along a drainage canal. Kozlovich posted a photo of the dead ducks on the NextDoor app.