Beckley non-profit RISE UP serving the local community

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - In case you missed it (ICYMI), recently, WVVA spoke to two members of the Beckley non-profit 'RISE UP' about how they're serving the community and helping youth achieve a positive path.

The non-profit is made up of men from all walks of life. If you're interested in getting involved, you can reach out via Facebook here.

The interview aired on WVVA's Sunday morning show 'In Focus,' which is about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs Sunday morning at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for an In Focus segment, email evening anchor/producer Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.