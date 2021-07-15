Skip to Content

Biden ends large-scale logging on huge Alaska rainforest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is ending large-scale, old-growth timber sales on the nation’s largest national forest and will instead focus on forest restoration, recreation and other non-commercial uses. Thursday’s announcement by the U.S. Forest Service reverses a Trump administration decision to lift restrictions on logging and road-building in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. The temperate rainforest provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. The Agriculture Department also will take steps to restore the so-called Roadless Rule there. The 2001 rule prohibits road construction and timber harvests with limited exceptions on about one-third of national forest land. The Trump administration moved last year to exempt the Tongass, winning praise from Alaska’s Republican leaders.

Associated Press

