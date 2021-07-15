Chip and Joanna Gaines step up to help lead a new TV network

NEW YORK (AP) — Chip and Joanna Gaines made a name for themselves thanks to their knack for renovating homes. Now they’re ready to put their skills to work on building an entire TV network. The couple known for restoring old homes and buildings into styles varying from industrial to farmhouse are making the transition to TV executives with the July 15 launch of the first step toward their Magnolia Network. The network will feature dozens of hours of new unscripted content and archive shows. Joanna Gaines stresses that what Magnolia Network will offer mainly is not scripted shows as much as “real people doing real things.”