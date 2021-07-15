Company says expansion will shore up US medical supply chain

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based pharmaceutical manufacturer is launching a $100 million expansion officials say is part of a broader effort to develop a domestic medical supply chain missing during months-long waits for imported medical materials during the coronavirus pandemic. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster planned to be on-hand Thursday for Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy’s announcement of Nephron Nitrile, which will produce medical-grade nitrile gloves at the company’s Lexington County facilities. Details were shared with The Associated Press ahead of an official announcement. Nephron says a new 400,000-square-foot facility will employ abut 250 people. Kennedy and McMaster say the development of domestic supplies would safeguard the U.S. from disruptions and delays.