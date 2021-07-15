Connecticut diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse claims

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in Connecticut has filed for federal bankruptcy protection to resolve dozens of lawsuits alleging the abuse of teenage students at the former Academy at Mount Saint John School, a residential treatment center for troubled youth in Deep River. Documents filed Thursday by the Diocese of Norwich, which oversaw the facility, indicate it has $50 million to $100 million in estimated liabilities owed to 50 to 99 creditors. To date, nearly 60 former residents of the school have sued the Diocese and a former bishop for damages, exceeding the Diocese’s current financial ability to pay, according a statement issued by the Diocese.