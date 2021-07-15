Delta variant spreads to Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard, one case of the Delta variant B.1.617.2 has been reported in Greenbrier County.

There are now 19 active Delta variant cases in West Virginia spread across nine counties.

During Gov. Jim Justice's press briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Clay Marsh emphasized the importance of being vaccinated as the Delta variant continues to spread.

"Not being vaccinated puts you at a lot of risk, and with this new variant, even more risk," said Dr. Marsh. "We know that the delta variant is still circulating and growing in West Virginia, and growing in our unvaccinated population."

For more information about the Delta variant, click here.