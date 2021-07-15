Deputy indicted in shooting of man who called 911 for help

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy was indicted Thursday on a felony charge related to the shooting of a Black man at his home after he called 911 for help. The Free Lance Star reports that special prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins says a special grand jury charged David Turbyfill with felony reckless handling of a firearm. The charge is usually a misdemeanor, but in this case Jenkins says it is a felony because of Isiah Brown’s significant injuries. Brown was shot April 21 at his home after calling 911 for help. Part of the 911 call released shortly after the shooting indicates that the deputy thought Brown, who was talking on a portable phone, had a gun.