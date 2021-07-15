England player abused by racists slams social media giants

LONDON (AP) — One of the England soccer players targeted with online racist abuse after his team’s loss in the final of the European championship has condemned social media companies for doing too little to block “hateful and hurtful” messages. Bukayo Saka said Thursday that he didn’t want anyone else to experience the kind of messages he and teammates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho received. Racist comments were directed at the three Black players after they missed in the penalty shootout that ended Sunday’s game. Saka wrote on Instagram he “knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive.” The U.K. Football Policing Unit is investigating potential hate crimes linked to the online abuse.