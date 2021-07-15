EPA orders Clarksburg to provide clean water amid lead cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is ordering officials in Clarksburg, West Virginia to provide a clean source of drinking water after elevated levels of lead were found in some households. The EPA said conditions “may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health” and ordered the Clarksburg Water Board to submit a plan to resolve the issue by August 1. The order comes more than two months after three cases surfaced of children with elevated blood lead levels. Lead in water is not safe at any level and can be particularly harmful to children.