EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID shot for kids next week

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A top official at the European Medicines Agency says a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week. If approved, it would be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally. At a press briefing on Thursday, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the EU drug regulator’s head of vaccines strategy, said its expert committee is currently evaluating Moderna’s application to extend the use of its coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12-17. He said a decision was expected by the end of next week.