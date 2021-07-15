Ex-Florida deputy gets 12 years for planting drugs

MARIANNA, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff’s deputy received a 12-year prison sentence for planting drugs inside drivers’ cars during traffic stops and then arresting them. Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester didn’t speak at the hearing. He was convicted in May on 19 of 67 counts, including fabricating evidence, perjury and false imprisonment. Victim Teresa Odom told the judge the 28-year-old Wester ruined her reputation by planting meth in her truck and cost her time with her grandchild. Prosecutor Tom Williams called Wester’s “an egregious breach of the public’s trust.” Wester’s wife and friends asked for leniency, saying he is a good, churchgoing man who volunteers in his community.