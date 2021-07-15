Former broker failed to answer calls, returned to prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — After a halfway house couldn’t reach a former Newport News investment broker on home confinement, he was taken into custody to serve another five years in prison. The Daily Press reports that Jeffrey Martinovich took daily calls for more than a year to prove he was home, but he said he didn’t hear the calls that night in May. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has deemed that an “escape” from his home detention in a 2013 federal financial fraud case. A petition asking a federal judge to reverse the decision says GPS signals from Martinovich’s electronic monitor show he was home and no one tampered with the monitor. The Bureau of Prisons hasn’t filed a response.