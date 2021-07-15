Goodwill opens new Bluefield location

BLUEFIELD, W.v. (WVVA) -- The grand opening of Goodwill's newest location on Cumberland road, drawing crowds from across the two Virginias after a year long process finally coming to fruition.

"Its big move for the community, it's a big move for goodwill," said Dan Owen, the CEO of Kanawha Valley's Goodwill Industries. "Again, this is an opportunity for us to provide over forty jobs in the community, provide job training to the community. None of this happens without the generosity of all our donors here in Bluefield.

Goodwill's location and donation based motto, garnering a positive first impression from customers.

"Big day, I love shopping and we're always into buying second hand. We like to recycle and re-use instead of buying brand new," said Ron Forth, a longtime customer of Goodwill.

Judy Atkinson says the new location provides easier access to every necessities. "We're very happy, me and my daughter goes everywhere, so we're glad that we only have to go ten minutes," said Atkinson.

Beyond household item bargains, Goodwill is looking to offer a good deal on a hospitality program based out of Bluefield called ''GoodHOST.'' GoodHOST offers practical, hands-on, industry-specific training individuals that may be needed to start or build a career in the hospitality industry.

"You get certifications in customer service and then in one of five focus areas," said Danial Gum. "It's an eight week course with placement opportunities after that, you get food safety and food handlers. A whole gambit of certifications."

Goodwill's goal is to serve the community through more than just retail.

"We want to be able to, like our mission, assist all individuals that have any sort of employment barriers," Jamon Schmidt, the executive assistant to CEO. "Because by using the power of work, you can take control of your life and what you want to do, and help yourself move forward."